Nachhatar Kaur (1941 – 2022), Taman Maluri

NACHHATAR KAUR A/P CHAM SINGH

(Wife of Late S. Piara Singh A/L Rulia Singh)

21.4.1941 – 28.8.2022

Aged of 81 left for the heavenly above on 28th August 2022

Village: Selamatpur Ropar

Husband: Late S. Piara Singh A/L Rulia Singh

Children / Spouses:

Tharanjit Kaur w/o Late Udham Singh

Jasvinder Kaur w/o Late Charun Singh

Jasbir Kaur & Ranjit Singh

Gian Singh & Gauri

Aphthar Singh & Ajitpal Kaur

Balbir Kaur w/o Late Surinder Singh

Last respects can be paid at the residence (Address: No 11, Jalan Wirawati 7, Taman Maluri, Kuala Lumpur) until 9am, 29 August 2022 (Monday). Cortege leaves the residence at 9am.

Cremation / Saskaar: 10am, 29 August (Monday), at Jalan Kuari Crematorium off Jalam Cheras 56100 Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: To be announced later

You were the icon for your family, you will be remembered always.

Contact:

Gian Singh (0169060062)

Aphthar Singh (0173565180)



| Entry: 28 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



