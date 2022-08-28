Baljit Singh Sidhu (Bedi or Gabbar) (1962 – 2022), Taman Segambut Aman

BALJIT SINGH SIDHU S/O JANG SINGH SIDHU

Also known as Bedi or Gabbar

Left for his heavenly abode on 28 Aug 2022

21.9.1962 – 28.8.2022

Village: Talwandi Akalia

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Harbans Kaur d/o Late Lall Singh Taiping

Children / Spouses:

Nirmel Kaur/Seatle Singh

Manraj Singh

Grandchildren: Dheeraj Jai Singh

Siblings:

Ranjit Singh (Ranny)

Parmjit Kaur(Pemi)

Ragweer Kaur(Raju)

Lakhvinder Kaur(Vindy)

Parveen Kaur

Brother in-laws and Sister in-laws

Nephews and Nieces

Relatives and Friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, 29 Aug 2022 (Monday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Cortège will be brought to residence on 29 Aug at 9.30am and cortège will depart from No. 30, Jalan 8/38f, Taman Segambut Aman, 51200, Kuala Lumpur at 1.30pm

Contact:

Nirmel Kaur 012 2911366

Seatle Singh 016 2819995

Parmjit Kaur (Pemi) 016 3459195

Entry: 28 Aug 2022

