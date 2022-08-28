Baljit Singh Sidhu (Bedi or Gabbar) (1962 – 2022), Taman Segambut Aman

BALJIT SINGH SIDHU S/O JANG SINGH SIDHU
Also known as Bedi or Gabbar
Left for his heavenly abode on 28 Aug 2022
21.9.1962 – 28.8.2022
Village: Talwandi Akalia
Leaving Behind:
Wife: Harbans Kaur d/o Late Lall Singh Taiping
Children / Spouses:
Nirmel Kaur/Seatle Singh
Manraj Singh
Grandchildren: Dheeraj Jai Singh
Siblings:
Ranjit Singh (Ranny)
Parmjit Kaur(Pemi)
Ragweer Kaur(Raju)
Lakhvinder Kaur(Vindy)
Parveen Kaur
Brother in-laws and Sister in-laws
Nephews and Nieces
Relatives and Friends
Saskaar / Cremation: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, 29 Aug 2022 (Monday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.
Cortège will be brought to residence on 29 Aug at 9.30am and cortège will depart from No. 30, Jalan 8/38f, Taman Segambut Aman, 51200, Kuala Lumpur at 1.30pm
Contact:
Nirmel Kaur 012 2911366
Seatle Singh 016 2819995
Parmjit Kaur (Pemi) 016 3459195
