Shooting not connected to Stockton gurdwara, says officials

Stockton gurdwara – Photo: Gurdwara Facebook

By Asia Samachar | United States |

The shooting that took place at Stockton, California, today (Aug 27) was not connected to the local gurdwara, contrary to media reports.

A weightlifting competition organised by the gurdwara at the same time went on successfully without any untoward incident.

“This shooting did not take place on Gurdwara property and was not connected to the Sangat (Sikh temple congregation). Though a formal investigation is underway by law enforcement it is believed that the shooting was a targeted shooting and again not connected to the gurdwara,” the gurdwara said in a statement shared on its Facebook page.

A number of local media had reported that the police were investigating a shooting at a Sikh temple.

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here