By Asia Samachar | Thailand |

Some 160 students from the Thesbaan Choeng Thalay Tantivit school in Phuket visited the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Phuket to learn about Sikhism. – Source: Thai Sikh News



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here