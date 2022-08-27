Harbhajan Kaur (1933 – 2022), Segambut

HARBHAJAN KAUR D/O LAIK SINGH

(wife of Late Himat Singh) of Segambut KL.

aged 89, left for the heavenly abode on 27th August 2022

Joining:

Husband: Himat Singh,

Sons: Sukhdarshan Singh & Rajinder Singh

Grandson: Kashminder Singh

Brother: Piara Singh

Leaving behind:

Brother: Jasmair Singh(Mundian, Punjab)

Children:

Sukhminder Singh & Kulwant Kaur,

Gurdip Kaur w/o late Rajinder Singh,

Harmohinder Kaur w/o late Dharam Singh

Balvindar Kaur w/o late Harjit Singh

Gurdev Singh & Jaswinder Kaur.

Grandchildren: Tejvir @ Tj Chelli, Darvyn & Sharanpal, Daljit & Manmeet, Dharaminder & Pearl, Alvin & Roopi, Ghirpreet & Sherzad, Kiran & Aman, Mangal & Navneet, Harmit & Arjan, Roshni & Bally, Harz & Manveer, ArjayRaj, Manjoth, Manisha, Maninder.

Great Grandchildren: Brahamjoth, Jasmine, Arjun, Nimrta, Eakay, Ziaa, Aryan, Sanmukh, Sukhmeher, Sophie and Sumreet

and a host of relatives and friends.

Last respects can be paid at Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10am – 12.30pm followed by followed by Antim Ardaas and cremation at 12.30pm on 28th August 2022 (Sunday)

Akhand Path will be held from 2nd Sept (starting 9am) till 4th Sept, followed by Path Da Bhog from 10am – 12noon at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab (Jalan Pudu Lama), Kuala Lumpur

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure”

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact:

012-771 3060 (Tj)

018-765 4361 (Dharaminder)

017-565 9382 (Alvin)

| Entry: 27 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

