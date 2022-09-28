Sikh couples share love, laughter and learning at SWAN Anand Camp

Some of the participants at the SWAN Anand Camp 2022

Twenty one Sikh couples spent the weekend in the hills of Genting Highlands attending the SWAN Anand Camp. They had lots of laughter and making new friends. More than that, they had a chance to reflect on marriage.

Marriage is a lifelong adventure and commitment of growing together through every age and stage of life. The happiest couples are those who commit to learning skills that help them weather difficult seasons and deal confidently with relationship challenge. Well, so read the brief note that came from the camp organiser.

“It was good to be out and about, meeting new people,” Basant Kaur, a participant from Petaling Jaya, told Asia Samachar. “And I learnt quite a few things. The presenters were really good and knowlegable.”

“I’m reminded not to keep thing bottled inside, to let go of our ego. We sit in our own coconut shells, we don’t learn anything new. It’s nice to meet up with new people. I’m nervous when talking to a crowd, so I had to push myself to speak in front of a crowd.”

Another participant Kulwant Singh said: “We really enjoyed this camp with great speaker, great knowledge sharing, great friends, food , masti, games and many more.”

The camp, held on Sept 24-25, was organised by Sikh Women’s Awareness Network, a Malaysian based organisation.

