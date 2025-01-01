Perak Sikhs receive RM2.95m from state, federal government in 2024

Perak state exco Sivanesan (5th from left) with Santokh Singh (3rd from left) and other representatives from Sikh gurdwaras and NGOs in Perak. Also present at the event on Dec 28, 2024, was Maim Nawar state assemblyperson Bawani Veraiah

Sikh gurdwaras and organsations in Perak received a total of RM2.95 million from the state and the federal government in 2024.

In 2024, the Perak state government collectively gave RM534,110 to the gurdwara and organisations like the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) and single-mothers’ group SikhMai.

Speaking at an event hosted by Perak state executive councillor A Sivanesan, KDM former president Santokh Singh Randhawa said the community was thankful for the allocation, but noted that the state allocation was not sufficient for 40 gurdwaras, 11 Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) and other Sikh-based NGOs in the state.

Also present at the event were Mohinder Singh, Narinder Singh, Kashvinder Singh Nurpuria and Jasbir Singh Nanuan.

The Ipoh-based KDM runs close to five dozen PECs nationwide. These centres hire part-time teachers and administrative staff as well as prepare teaching aids for Panjabi language classes, usually held over weekends at gurdwaras or other available centres.

Sivanesan, the elected state assemblyman for Sungkai, holds the portfolio of health, human resources and Indian community affairs under the current Perak state government under Mentri Besar Saarani Mohamad. He has appointed Baldip Singh, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) division chief for Kampar, as the Sikh coordinator for Perak.

Sivanesan (2nd from right) with representives of Ipoh-based Persatuan Guru Kalgidhar Diwan, flanked by Baldip Singh (left), in an event in April 2024

Baldip said that the Federal Government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has provided another RM200,000 to Sikhs in Perak.

The allocation was announced when Anwar attended a Vaisakhi open house in Ipoh on May 4, 2024, an event spearheaded by the KDM and Persatuan Guru Kalgidhar Diwan Malaysia (PGKDM).

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (4th from left) at the Vaisakhi Open House in Ipoh, Perak, on May 4, 2024 – Photo: Anwar Ibrahim Facebook

On top of that, he said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government has given about RM2 million directly to gurdwaras in Perak through the Rumah Ibadat Bukan Islam (RIBA) aid programme, with the latest being Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Tualang receiving RM131,500 in December 2024.

“We thank both the State of Perak and the Federal Government for their aid for the year 2024. We hope our Kerajaan Madani keeps the aid flowing for 2025 to help and assist the minorities including the Sikhs,” Baldip said in a statement emailed to Asia Samachar.

