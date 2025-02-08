Go easy with the kirtan dial

Why do we feel the need to blast the microphones in sacred spaces? It's like trying to find a needle in a haystack when all we need is a gentle whisper to touch the soul.

The tabla, a popular instrument used in kirtan _ Photo: Asia Samachar

By Akashdip Singh | Opinion |

Recently, I attended a Kirtan session at a Gurdwara, hoping to connect with the Creator through the soothing melodies of sacred Gurbani. However, the microphone volume was cranked up so high that instead of feeling closer to the Omnipresent, I found myself disconnected from the purpose. It was akin to trying to find peace in the eye of a storm.

My dear friend who was at the programme together with me remarked, “Looks like we are becoming a deaf society.” His words struck a chord, echoing the truth that sometimes, less is more. Why do we feel the need to blast the microphones in sacred spaces? It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack when all we need is a gentle whisper to touch the soul.

Everyone has their own way of connecting to the Creator. Some find solace in Kirtan accompanied by the tabla, harmonium, or the tanpura, while others feel more connected with the vibrant sounds of hand cymbals and tambourines. It’s a personal choice, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.

Kirtanis, too, have their unique vocal techniques and varying volume preferences. For some, bliss is found in the higher decibels of Kirtan while for others it could be totally the opposite. As the saying goes, “You can’t please all of the people all of the time.” Instead of wanting to request the Kirtanis to lower their voices, perhaps we should focus on adjusting the microphone volume.

In the end, the beauty of Kirtan lies in its ability to touch the heart, and sometimes, a gentle breeze carries more meaning than a roaring wind. Let us strive to create an environment where everyone can find their own slice of peace amidst the sacred symphony.

Many thanks.

(Akashdip Singh, a consultant based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, believes his extensive travels have profoundly enriched his life experience, adding depth and breadth to his understanding of the world.)

