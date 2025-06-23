Perth Sikhs cycling with pride & purpose

Cycling from Canning Vale to the Australia Sikh Heritage Trail Adenia Park on June 14, 2025, organised by SAWA – Photo: Videograb

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

Sikh Association of WA Inc (SAWA) organised a bicycle riding from Gurdwara Sahib Canning Vale to the Australia Sikh Heritage Trail Adenia Park on June 14, 2025. It was all about peddling with pride & purpose – for community, culture and connection. The event was supported by the City of Canning and Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries. For the video, go here.

Cycling from Canning Vale to the Australia Sikh Heritage Trail Adenia Park on June 14, 2025, organised by SAWA – Photo: Videograb

RELATED STORY:

Free chaa, cookies from Perth Sikhs at ANZAC parade (Asia Samachar, 25 April 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here