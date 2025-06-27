Dedicated to teaching Punjabi language

Baljinder Kaur from PEC Taiping receiving a certificate from Deputy Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad at the 25th anniversary celebrations of the teaching of Panjabi language in Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on May 3, 2025. They are flanked by KDM president Jagindar Singh (left) and Deputy President Prof Dr Kuldip Kaur – Photo: KDM

For over three decades, Dayal Singh has devoted his life to keeping the Punjabi language alive among Sikhs in Malaysia.

The former government school teacher began his career teaching English in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, in 1969 and retired in Sitiawan, Perak in 2003.

But his work as a Punjabi educator extended far beyond the classroom.

In the late 1980s, he was roped in to teach Punjabi at the local gurdwara in Sitiawan.

“In 2010, I moved to Seremban in Negri Sembilan, and although I had intentions to retire upon relocation, my passion could not be extinguished,” Dayal said.

He offered to help after noticing a class at the Gurdwara Sahib Mantin was struggling.

Every Saturday since, he has been making the 15km journey from his home to Mantin, teaching beginners and advanced learners phonetics, a skill that helps children who struggle with basic reading.

“Even when I am not well, I teach, as that makes me well and happy,” he added.

“I did not plan it, but I took the challenge and it became a turning point in my life; teaching Punjabi quickly became a labour of love.

“I have been teaching the Punjabi language even before Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) were established in 2001, and I was among the pioneer teachers in the programme.

Dayal teaching children at the Punjabi Education Centre (PEC) in Gurdwara Sahib Mantin in Negri Sembilan — Courtesy photo

Similarly, Guru Nanak Institution (GNI) principal Phajan Kaur remains an inspiring force in Punjabi language education.

Also a retired government school teacher, Phajan returned to her hometown in Ipoh, Perak, from Johor upon her retirement.

During the 25th anniversary of Khalsa Diwan Malaysia’s Punjabi education programme in Kuala Lumpur in May, Dayal and Phajan were among recipients who received the long service and 25 years of service awards respectively.

