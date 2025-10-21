Gurdwaras are Sangat institutions not commercial businesses

Having lived close to Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall, for over 60 years, I recognise many well-qualified sewadars in the outgoing committee. The Sangat has a right to do sewa to complement the skills available to the next management team. The need is for Sikhi humility in all concerned. No one wins or loses elections to do sewa in a Gurdwara. - GURMUKH SINGH

Following recent elections, the sewa of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall, has been taken over by another management team. At such times, we need to remind ourselves of the Gurmat-based purpose of Gurdwaras. It is clearly stated under the heading of ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰੇ (Gurudoaray) in the Sikh Rehet Maryada, researched and collated on the basis of Gurmat tradition by Gursikh scholars of the time.

To quote one example: According to Reht Maryada (1998, page 15), only one thing should be done at one time: Kirtan’s – holy singing, Katha – preaching, or Gurbani recitation. At one and the same time two different things cannot be carried out. Another provision is that no book should be installed like and at par with the Guru Granth.

The institution of the Gurdwara has a long history and tradition going back to Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Kartarpur Sahib. A Gurdwara should provide and promote non-discriminatory sangat-pangat spiritual environment of Naam meditation. There is no distinction in the Gurdwara of ooch-neech, high and low.

The institution of the Langar is an essential part of Gurmat teaching. It teaches equality, sharing and sewa. It is a visible manifestation of human equality where all share the same food at the same level. After much debate, chairs, essentially for those in need, tables where one can stand and, of course, the traditional pangat on the floor, have become accepted practice.

The Gurdwara is a Sikhi learning centre managed by committees, selected or elected, by Sangats. However, appointment of committees should not change the basic Sikhi principle that a Gurdwara belongs to the Guru and the Sangat. In this respect, there is no reason why, after selection or the less preferrable voting and election procedure, all should not be invited to serve in supporting or co-opted roles with the new committee. As a Sikh community as well as a Miri-Piri Panthic centre, the Gurdwara today needs multiple skills. Every Sikh has the Guru-given right to do sewa in various and wide-ranging capacities.

Having lived close to Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall, for over 60 years, I recognise many well-qualified sewadars in the outgoing committee. The Sangat has a right to do sewa to complement the skills available to the next management team. The need is for Sikhi humility in all concerned. No one wins or loses elections to do sewa in a Gurdwara.

In addition to Gurmat-based guidance regarding procedure in a Gurdwara given in the Sikh Reht Maryada, which should be constantly referred to, later supporting publications by authors and organisations take account of more recent developments, including legal requirements and facilities which should be provided for those in physical need*. Above all, the original Sikhi egalitarian principles and spirituality should take priority.

In this context, I am less certain about a Langar hall divided into special food catering areas designated for guests at Anand Karaj and langar food for Sangat. It is for Sangats to consider if this practice of Langar hall division into special and Sangat areas seen in recent times, is in line with Gurmat practice. Multiple Akhand Paatths in the Darbar hall too can be re-considered in the light of Gurmat.

Admittedly, such special arrangements attract more revenue for the Gurwara but Gurmat practice should be the main theme. Ultimately, profit and loss considerations are in the hands of the Guru and the Sangat.

