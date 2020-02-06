Ranjit Singh Olikh (1960-2020), Tanjung Rambutan

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves from No 13, Jalan Bunga Melor, Taman Chong Kwee, 31250 Tanjung Rambutan, Perak at 2pm, 7 February 2020 (Friday) to Sikh Crematorium, Chemor Road, Tanjong Rambutan. PATH DA BHOG: 16 February 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh, Perak, from 10am to 12noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

Jayhaa Cheeree Likhiya Tayhaa Hukam Kamaahi, Kaleh Aye Nanaka Sadhey Ooteh Jaye.

RANJIT SINGH OLIKH A/L PEARA SINGH OLIKH

Passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020

Leaving behind beloved:-

Father: Peara Singh Olikh

Mother: Late Amarjit Kaur

Brother: Manjit Singh olikh

Sister in law: Harjit Kaur,

Sisters, Sons & Daughter, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and host of Friends.

Cortege Timing: Cortege leaves from No 13, Jalan Bunga Melor, Taman Chong Kwee, 31250 Tanjung Rambutan, Perak at 2pm, 7 February 2020 (Friday) to Sikh Crematorium Ground, Chemor Road, Tanjong Rambutan.

Path Da Bhog: 16 February 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh, Perak, from 10am to 12noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

The family of Mr. Ranjit Singh Olikh would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (Ipoh General Hospital) ward 2A the nurses and doctors team for their dedicated service and support.

For further information contact:

Manjit Singh Olikh (TR) 012 521 1348

| Entry: 6 Feb 2020 | Source: Family