Tapah Sikhs, past and present, come together

By Ranjit Singh | MALAYSIA |

Past and present residents of Tapah, Perak, got together for their first Grand Family Shukrana Kirtan-katha Semagam and Mini-Games at Gurdwara Sahib Tapah on Saturday (8 Feb 2020).

Some 150 turned up. Kirtanees kept the sangat enthralled. Games for kids, adults and those over 60 made it a great event. Shot putt and tug of war ended the day with prizes for the winners.

Food was in abundance throughout the day with extras like ice kacang, chendol, mango lassi, cakueh, mee goreng, and much more for the games period.

A wonderful day by all accounts.

(Ranjit Singh, who lives in Canada, describes himself as a ‘Tapahan at heart’)