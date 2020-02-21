Fauja Singh keeps running, now in a children book

By Asia Samachar | UNITED STATES |

This will make an excellent birthday present for Sikh children as well a unique book to introduce Sikhs to friends from the other communities. ‘Fauja Singh Keeps Running‘, a children’s illustrated book, has just hit the market.

The awe-inspiring story of marathon runner Fauja has been captured by educator and activist Simran Jeet Singh in a book illustrated by Baljinder Kaur.”Growing up in the United States, I always found myself looking for books that depicted people who looked like my family and me. I wanted to offer counter-narratives through stories that portrayed us in a positive light,” Simran Jeet tells Asia Samachar.

“Writing a children’s book with Sikh characters has been a dream of mine since my own childhood, and I’m so grateful to finally see it come to life.”

The inspiring true story of Fauja, who broke world records to become the first one hundred-year-old to run a marathon, shares valuable lessons on the source of his grit, determination to overcome obstacles, and commitment to positive representation of the Sikh community, according to the promotional text on the book. Every step forward is a victory. Fauja Singh was born determined. He was also born with legs that wouldn’t allow him to play cricket with his friends or carry him to school miles from his village in Punjab. But that didn’t stop him. Working on his family’s farm, Fauja grew stronger to meet his own full potential. He never stopped striving. At the age of 81, after a lifetime of making his body, mind, and heart stronger, Fauja decided to run his first marathon. He went on to break records all around the world and became the first person over 100 to complete the grueling long-distance race. Simran Jeet is an activist, writer, and scholar who believes deeply in the divine goodness of all people. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and now lives in New York City with his wife and two daughters. Baljinder is an illustrator and storyteller. She enjoys observing, exploring, and expressing the simple joys and often seemingly ordinary details of life around her through mixed media. The children’s book is her first trade picture book. FAUJA SINGH KEEPS GOING | Hardcover | US$17.99 | Published by Kokila | Aug 25, 2020 | 48 Pages | 11 x 9 | 4-8 years | ISBN 9780525555094

