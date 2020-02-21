Govind Deol has made L.A. Matheson history.

Govind, a Grade 12 student, is the first student at the school to be a recipient of the Loran Award. And the fifth in the Surrey school district since the award’s inception in 1988.

Govind, one of 36 recipients throughout Canada, said he plans to use the scholarship money to go into sciences and then medical school to become a physician. Initially, he had three post-secondary institutions he was planning to go to, but it has since increased to five.

“It’s not a decision that I want to rush,” he said. “I got accepted to (UBC), but I’m thinking about the Okanagan campus because it’s outside of the region and that’s one of the things that Loran wants.”

Govind had to go through regional and national interviews as a finalist, and just a day before his national interviews in Toronto, he told the Now-Leader that the process had allowed him to “recap” his experiences and how he got involved in his community, which started in Grade 10.

Govind said that year he started a basketball program at his former elementary school, where his younger brother was still attending. Since then, Govind said he volunteered with his high school’s Camp Next, Surrey Crime Prevention Society, Kinsmen Lodge and the Sikhi Awareness Foundation.

Peter Johnston, L.A. Matheson’s principal, said the award is not only a credit to Govind, but the teachers at L.A. Matheson and all the support systems within the Surrey school district as well.

“It’s a very difficult scholarship to win.”

The school hosted an assembly for Govind that included a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who presented Govind with a certificate, Johnston said.

Read full story, ‘Surrey student selected as Loran Award recipient’ (Surrey Now-Leader, 19 Dec 2020), here.