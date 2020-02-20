Sarbvir Singh to lead charge at PolicyBazaar

Online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar has appointed former venture capital investor Sarbvir Singh as its new chief executive, reports Economic Times.

Sarbvir, who was till recently the managing partner at early-stage technology-focused venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures, will report to co-founder Yashish Dahiya, according to the report quoting unnamed sources.

This will be yet another challenge for the IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad alum who comes armed with two decades of global experience in venture capital, senior corporate leadership positions and public markets investing.

Among the investors in PolicyBazaar are SoftBank, Singapore’s Temasek and Noida-based Info Edge.

Sarbvir comes with a ‘full-stack experience’, as he describes it in his LinkedIn profile, in the venture capital space.

He said founded a corporate venture firm in India, Capital18, made 12 investments and delivered seven exits.

His past experience includes a leadership role at one of media and entertainment provider Network18. He had also served on the boards of Viacom18, BookMyShow, Yatra, HomeShop18 and IndiaCast.

“I was an entrepreneur in the financial services space before that, co-founding Hercules Capital, an investment fund which invested in listed Indian companies,” he writes.

He started his career with Emerson Electric in Hong Kong and then moved to Citi in New York.