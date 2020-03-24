Sidhu Brothers trucks busy delivering cooking oil under partial lockdown

All our tankers are moving, says commercial director Jimmy Sidhu

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Sidhu Brothers, one of Malaysia’s largest palm oil transporters, is hard at work to deliver much needed cooking oil as the nation observes a partial lockdown due to Covid-19.

Sidhu Brothers Transport Sdn Bhd has received permission to be on the roads despite the movement control order (MCO) imposed from March 18-31.

“We are delivering cooking oil despite the lockdown. All our tankers are moving,” Sidhu Brothers commercial director Jimmy Sidhu told Asia Samachar. “There is high demand for cooking oil currently.”

He said some 50 to 60 trucks are plying the routes in the east coast of Malaysia, Johor and central Klang Valley.

The Rawang, Selangor, based company transports largely palm oil (95%) and some cement. Its fleet is the the biggest in the country after that of the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA). Jimmy’s elder brother Ranjit Singh is the managing director.

He said the company was willing to work to deliver food and have given their full cooperations time ensure hygiene. “All drivers are given face masks and sanitizers,” he said.

He noted that the policemen have been helpful and cooperative when checking their trucks at road blocks. “In fact they are sayang ‘terima kasih’ to our drivers,” he said.

Sidhu Brothers began in 1979 as a family owned and operated business. The company was founded by the late Mahindar Singh Sidhu and his brother Jaswant Singh Sidhu, as lorry drivers. In the early stages, the two took turns driving their only truck, achieving a 100% utilisation of the vehicle.