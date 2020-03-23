Malaysian frontliners in Covid-19 battle

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

These are some short messages shared by two Malaysian medical frontliners fighting the Covid-19, the novel coronavirus whose spread is now a global pandemic. Asia Samachar found them on a Facebook page where the frontliners share a few words about themselves.

PRAVEENA

Hello everyone. I am Praveena Kaur. I am currently a medical officer in Emergency Department Hospital Teluk Intan. Being in this department, I stand as one of the frontliners. Current situations are not pleasing but we have not given up and we will not give up till the end. We, as doctors stand united in fighting this pandemic 💪

Stay safe. Wash your hands regularly and keep yourself well hydrated.

WE STAY AT WORK FOR YOU, YOU STAY AT HOME FOR US 🙏🙏

NAFISA

Hi..I am Nafisa, staff nurse in PPUKM, Chera. Stay safe and protect ourselves and our family too..

