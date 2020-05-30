Pritam Kaur Dhillon (1934-2020), Sungai Petani

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

In Loving Memory Of

LATE PRITAM KAUR DHILLON D/O LATE BERSAVA SINGH

W/O LATE PRITAM SINGH

PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY ON 25TH MAY 2020

Deeply missed by

Children & Spouse:

Ranjit Kaur & Jaswant Singh

Akbal Singh & Amarjit Kaur

Charan Kaur & Sarjit Singh

P. Sarjit Singh & Rakbir Kaur

Kaldeep Singh & Kashminder Kaur

Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends

MESSAGE FROM FAMILY: Due to Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), we have been advised to keep the Path da Bhog as a small affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends of her demise. We appreciate the love and support that we have received during our bereavement.

Contact: Akbal 012-4310176 & Ranjit 012-5063878

| Entry: 30 May 2020 | Source: Family