Pritam Kaur Dhillon (1934-2020), Sungai Petani

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
In Loving Memory Of
LATE PRITAM KAUR DHILLON D/O LATE BERSAVA SINGH
W/O LATE PRITAM SINGH
PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY ON 25TH MAY 2020
Deeply missed by
Children & Spouse:
Ranjit Kaur & Jaswant Singh
Akbal Singh & Amarjit Kaur
Charan Kaur & Sarjit Singh
P. Sarjit Singh & Rakbir Kaur
Kaldeep Singh & Kashminder Kaur
Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends
MESSAGE FROM FAMILY: Due to Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), we have been advised to keep the Path da Bhog as a small affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends of her demise. We appreciate the love and support that we have received during our bereavement.
Contact: Akbal 012-4310176 & Ranjit 012-5063878
Entry: 30 May 2020
