British armed forces commemorate Guru Arjan’s martyrdom

Defence Sikh Network held its first ever Chabeel event in commemoration of the martyrdom of the fifth Sikh Guru

BRITAIN

British Sikh armed forces men and women shared the message of their faith with fellow soldiers. The Defence Sikh Network (DSN) held its first ever Chabeel event in commemoration of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Sahib.

The event at the HQ Montgomery House, Aldershot, was focused internally and followed all government guidance on social distancing.

Despite access to the building also being restricted, it had a great turnout with over 100 people attending, including General Eastman GOC SJC(UK) who is leading the military response to COVID-19, according to an entry at DSN Facebook page.

DSN intends to make it an annual event, run by Sikhs across the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in their own area of work.

Chabeel Day commemorates the martyrdom of the 5th Sikh Guru in 1606. Instead of mourning, Sikhs honour the Guru by serving others Chabeel, a cold, sweet drink.

Today, staff at Standing Joint Command, Aldershot, have been treated to Chabeel by two members of the Defence Sikh Network.

“It’s a great honour to be here serving Chabeel to not only my Army colleagues but to my Royal Navy and Royal Air Force colleagues as well. It feels good to be helping our community,” said Corporal Pardeep Kaur in an update shared at the MOD Facebook page.

