Groom, Hindu temple chairman and priest fined for holding wedding

MALAYSIA

A bridegroom was among three men slapped with a RM1,000 compound fine each for flouting the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for organising a wedding ceremony in a Selangor district last Sunday.

Serdang district police chief Ismadi Borhan said police had completed investigations into the case and recorded statements from all parties involved in the wedding, reports Malaysian news agency Bernama.

In a statement, the police officer said the investigation paper was referred to the Selangor public prosecutor’s office on Wednesday and police received the order to compound the offence for the temple chairman, bridegroom and priest on Saturday.

On Sunday, a video, shared widely on social media, showed the temple in Serdang flooded with 100 individuals. They were believed to be there for a wedding ceremony even though the government had prohibited gatherings, including at temples, following the implementation of CMCO to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the report.