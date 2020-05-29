Sikh veterans step forward

Newly registered Persatuan Veteran Sikh chips in for Pulapol gurdwara langgar for frontliners and residents impacted by Covid-19 movement restrictions

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

They have served the nation, but they don’t intend to fade away. The Sikh veterans from the Malaysian armed forces stepped forward to chip in their support for the on-going efforts to assist those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The newly registered Persatuan Veteran Sikh (PVS) donated close to RM10,000 to Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, a gurdwara based in the Kuala Lumpur police training ground.

The gurdwara has been actively preparing meals for residents affected by a number of total lockdowns under the nation’s movement control order (MCO), including Selayang and Selangor Mansion.

“This was our little contribution back to society. It went towards preparing Langgar distributed to the needy during the MCO,” PVS president Awtar Singh Jagir Singh told Asia Samachar.

Though they began their activies in 2003, the association was duly registered with the authorities in 2019. Aside from ex-servicemen, members from the police and prison department can joins as associate members.

Among others, he said among its annual events are their prayers, family trips overseas and family day.

“We also assist with seva (service) wherever required,” he added

