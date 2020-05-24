Sikhs sanitise Delhi’s Masjid Jama ahead of Aidilfitri

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

A Sikh outfit came forward to sanitise the Masjid Jama in New Delhi just as Muslims prepared for Aidiltifti or Eid-ul-Fitr prayers (namaz).

Volunteers from United Sikhs, an international civil rights and humanitarian non-profit organisation, did the sanitisation today as Muslims globally prepare for one of the most significant date on their religious calendar hunkered by the continuous threat of the novel coronavirus.

The masjid shahi imam Ahmed Shah Bukhari was reported to have said that this was the need of the hour in the nation that people take care of each other.

“The way people from Sikh community sanitised the Jama Masjid is the beauty of this nation. Amid the fight against the coronavirus, it is very important to help each other. I hope this beauty of the nation is maintained,” he said.

On the same day, United Sikhs volunteers were equally hard at work at various other locations – from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne to California.

There was another sanitising effort in Amritsar, Punjab, this one involving the St. Paul’s Church.

In Kuala Lumpur, their Malaysian chapter has been busy providing essential food to the needy impacted by the Covid-19 movement restriction order (MCO).

HERE ARE SOME LISTING ON THE UNITED SIKHS TWITTER FEED IN JUST THE LAST 24 HOURS:

INDIA: Today in association with Shiromani Gatka Akhara, #UNITEDSIKHS Sanitize St. Paul’s #Church, #Amritsar. On the occasion, Father Pastor of the Church Raj Kumar thanked the UNITED SIKHS & said that it was a great initiative of the #Sikh organization to serve other places of worship.

AUSTRALIA: #UNITEDSIKHS Launches #GuruNanak’s Free Community Kitchen & Food Pantry in partnership with Wyndham Park Community Centre & #letsFeed. On a weekly basis hot meals will be distributing groceries from our pantry & cooked meals from our kitchen to those in need. #feedthehungry

UK: As we are staying safe at home during #COVID19 for some home is not safe #domesticviolence has risen dramatically as victims are home with perpetrators. Our @kauronamission is out providing sanitary towels & chocolates. Thanks @beverley_momen & @Vi2015UK #womenempowerment @SikhPA

INDIA: #UNITEDSIKHS team reaches Chuna Bhatti slum area in Kirti Nagar, #Delhi where fire broke and destroyed nearly 200 jhuggis. #Volunteers team reached the site of incident & provided tea & rusks to the victims in the morning. And Food packets were distributed to them in the evening.

INDIA: #UNITEDSIKHS #Zirakpur team is tirelessly & dedicatedly working to serve the needy. Volunteers have distributing fruits to the #migrants moving on foot towards their villages.

UNITED STATES: #UNITEDSIKHS delivered hundreds of cooked meals to #SouthernCalifornia Hospital at #CulverCity ! The medical staff, along with their CEO Mike Klepin, expressed their appreciation for our organzation and our volunteers. #HealthcareHeroes #COVID19 #FightAgainstCorona

UNITED STATES: UNITED SIKHS #COVID19 EMERGENCY RELIEF TEAM preparing langar at #BuenaParkGurdwara Sahib #LosAngeles for skid row (homeless population in Los Angeles)

AUSTRALIA: Calling Aussie Sikhs, we are looking for #Sikhs who live in #edenmonaro We’re running a candidate forum on the plight of the 650 last Afghan Sikhs who are currently holed up in 3 Gurdwaras trying to escape the country after the most recent massacre. #minorities #Afghanistan

