Facemask over turban, dupatta

LETTER TO EDITOR | MALAYSIA |

All of us who wear turbans have problems keeping the face mask. Recently I went to buy face mask and I came across this small item that is very helpful in keeping the face mask.

It is flexible and fits well and can be adjusted to fit comfortably. It comes in various colours. It is easy to use. It can be used by men and women over the dupattas or under the dupattas.

It can be obtained at DIY outlets and costs RM 0.50 sen each. Hopefully it will be useful as we might be wearing for sometime to come.

I enclose some photos.

Charanjit Singh (Teluk Intan, Perak, Malaysia)