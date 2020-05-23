Dr Pretam Singh (1930-2020), Ampang

Cremation was held at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium on the 17th of May 2020. The Path da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 31st of May

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Ghelay avay Nanaka, seday uthi jaey

The greatest comfort and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within – Guru Gobind Singh Ji

DR PRETAM SINGH

(s/o the Late Sardar Chanan Singh and Late Mataji Awtar Kaur of Kajang)

Village: Bhinder

Passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on 17th of May 2020

A man of immeasurable humility and a figure who warranted enormous admiration. Dr. Pretam Singh enriched the lives of those who had the privilege of being in his company. He was a surgeon of great talent and reverence as well as a loving brother, son, father and grandfather. He shall never truly be gone, remaining in all the books he has read, the stories he had told and the sweets he has eaten. The loss his family has experienced is truly insurmountable.

The legacy he left is the love of a selfless man who always put his family before himself

He will be forever cherished and deeply missed by

Wife: Dr. Ajit Kaur

Sons: Dr. Ranjiv Singh & Dr. Rajesh Singh

Daughter: Naveen Kaur

Daughters-in-law: Ravinder Kaur & Dr Aine O’Connell

Brothers: Gurcharan Singh (deceased) & Balbir Singh (deceased)

Sisters: Datin Balbir Kaur (deceased), Satwant Kaur (deceased), Balwant Kaur (deceased), Rajeender Kaur & Jesveer Kaur

And grandchildren

Cremation was held at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium on the 17th of May 2020.

The Path da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 31st of May

Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the family has been advised to keep this as a private affair. Hence this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers.

Contact:

Dr Ajit: 018-292 0514 (wife)

Naveen: 016-238 9367 (daughter)

Ravinder: 016-374 3196 (daughter in law)

| Entry: 23 May 2020 | Source: Family