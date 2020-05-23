Young master batsman Virandeep Singh makes history

In an international match last year, Virandeep was 20 years and 194 days. This makes him the youngest T20 captain in the world

By T Avineshwaran | MALAYSIA |

PETALING JAYA: When Virandeep Singh captained Malaysia against Vanuatu in a T20 cricket match on Sept 29 last year, little did he know that he would become the youngest T20 captain in the world.

The vice-captain of the national cricket team was 20 years and 194 days at the time, and according to leading cricket statistics site, ESPN CricInfo, he beat Botswana’s Tshepo Phaswana, who captained his country against Namibia at the age of 20 years and 224 days.

Virandeep only knew about his feat five months after the match.

While it made him proud, he was disappointed that he could not lead his side to a victory as they lost to the Pacific nation by 17 runs at the Kinrara Oval in Puchong.

Still, that experience was a special one for him, and he is hopeful of leading the country to successes in the future if he becomes the full-time captain of the team.

“It was exceptional, to be honest. I did not know I had broken the record by being the youngest ever T20 captain. I only learnt about it five months later when I was scrolling through Twitter and came across an article, ” said the 21-year-old, who is the team’s batsman and wicketkeeper.

“I had captained the Malaysia U19 team for four years, and I was captaining my state Kuala Lumpur as well so it was not too difficult to adjust. We have a strong bond among the players, so that helped also.

Virandeep, whose brother Pavandeep is the leading spinner for the national team, strongly believes the nation has lots of cricketing talent but sadly, cricket is not a major sport in Malaysia.

