Sarban Singh Road Singh (1930-2020), Petaling Jaya (Formerly Raub)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTHAM ARDAS: 5 July 2020 (Sunday), from 3pm to 5pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya, No 4, Lorong Utara B, Off Jalan Utara, 46850 Petaling Jaya | Malaysia

SARDAR SARBAN SINGH S/O ROAD SINGH

(1930 – 2020)

Departed 23 June 2020

Leaving behind beloved:

Wife: Perjit Kaur

Children / Spouse (Grandchildren):

Sarbjit Singh / Rajpal Kaur (Amarjit Kaur Sidhu, Arjan Singh Sidhu)

Karmjit Kaur

Mandirjit Singh / Sarjit Kaur (Melvir Singh Sidhu, Harjit Singh Sidhu)

Jasbir Kaur / Saranjit Singh

Amarjit Kaur / Roshan Singh

Harjit Singh

Also remembered by siblings, in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and host of relatives and friends

Cremation was conducted on the 23.6.2020 at the Nirvana Crematorlum Shah Alam

The Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antham Ardas will be held on the 5th July 2020 (Sunday) from 3pm to 5pm at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya, No 4, Lorong Utara B, Off Jalan Utara, 46850 Petaling Jaya.

In view of the RMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as set out by the relevant authorities for places of warships, immediate family and relatives will be prioritised.

We, the family, thank all relatives and friends for their kind assistance during the time of bereavement and for the presence, support, comfort and prayers.

Our father dedicated his life to his family and lived a blissful and yet a simple life. He passed on 3 weeks shy of his 90th birthday. The family would like to celebrate his life and we thank Waheguruji for giving him to us. His guidance and numerous stories that instilled intrinsic values will be treasured as wonderful memories that will forever be cherished.

Kindly contact for further info:

Karmjit 016-259 0778, Harjit 019-266 4083, Manmohan 019-380 9315

| Entry: 1 July 2020 | Source: Family