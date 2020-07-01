Retired Sergeant Darbar Singh (1947-2020), Kota Kinabalu

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 01:00 pm on 02 July 2020 (Thursday) at Fook Lu Siew Crematorium. Cortege leaves residence at No. 8, Lorong Seroja 6a, Taman Emas, 88200, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, at 12pm | Malaysia

KALEH AYE NANAKA SADHEY UTH JAYE

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

RETIRED SERGEANT DARBAR SINGH S/O LATE SDR KARTAR SINGH

(18.10.1947 – 1.7.2020)

Age: 73 years old.

Passed away peacefully at 10:12 am on 01 July 2020 (Wednesday) at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (1).

Saskar /Cremation: 01:00 pm on 02 July 2020 (Thursday) at Fook Lu Siew Crematorium.

Cortege Timing: Cortege leaves residence at No. 8, Lorong Seroja 6a, Taman Emas, 88200, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, at 12pm.

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Wife: Gurmej Kaur D/O Late SDR Dara Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dr Paream Kaur / Dr Harjinder Singh

DSP Amanjit Singh / Lydianna Peter

DSP Rajvinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Ashvinder Singh

Ashlynder Kaur

Aryan Veer Singh

Arvin Veer Singh

Aryanna Vya Kaur

We would like to offer our sincere appreciate and thanks to all the doctors and staffs at HDW Level 3, Gastro and Medical Ward Level 4 and Urology Ward Level 8, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (1), especially to:

Dato Dr. Raman, Dr. James and team (Gastro and Medical)

Dr. Shankaran and team (Urology)

Dr. Wong K.W and team (Nephrology)

Dr. Justine, Dr. Loh and team (HDU)

Dr. Chin, Dr. Arjun and team (Medical Ward)

Contact:

Rajvin 016-649-5050

Aman 016-820-7007

Entry: 1 July 2020 | Source: Family