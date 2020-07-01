Retired Sergeant Darbar Singh (1947-2020), Kota Kinabalu

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 01:00 pm on 02 July 2020 (Thursday) at Fook Lu Siew Crematorium. Cortege leaves residence at No. 8, Lorong Seroja 6a, Taman Emas, 88200, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, at 12pm | Malaysia
KALEH AYE NANAKA SADHEY UTH JAYE
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
RETIRED SERGEANT DARBAR SINGH S/O LATE SDR KARTAR SINGH
(18.10.1947 – 1.7.2020)
Age: 73 years old.
Passed away peacefully at 10:12 am on 01 July 2020 (Wednesday) at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (1).
Saskar /Cremation: 01:00 pm on 02 July 2020 (Thursday) at Fook Lu Siew Crematorium.
Cortege Timing: Cortege leaves residence at No. 8, Lorong Seroja 6a, Taman Emas, 88200, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, at 12pm.
Deeply missed and always remembered by:
Wife: Gurmej Kaur D/O Late SDR Dara Singh
Children / Spouses:
Dr Paream Kaur / Dr Harjinder Singh
DSP Amanjit Singh / Lydianna Peter
DSP Rajvinder Kaur
Grandchildren:
Ashvinder Singh
Ashlynder Kaur
Aryan Veer Singh
Arvin Veer Singh
Aryanna Vya Kaur
We would like to offer our sincere appreciate and thanks to all the doctors and staffs at HDW Level 3, Gastro and Medical Ward Level 4 and Urology Ward Level 8, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (1), especially to:
Dato Dr. Raman, Dr. James and team (Gastro and Medical)
Dr. Shankaran and team (Urology)
Dr. Wong K.W and team (Nephrology)
Dr. Justine, Dr. Loh and team (HDU)
Dr. Chin, Dr. Arjun and team (Medical Ward)
Contact:
Rajvin 016-649-5050
Aman 016-820-7007
| Entry: 1 July 2020 | Source: Family
