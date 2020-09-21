Support new SNSM jathedar, no behind the scenes lobbying

My congratulations to the Malaysian Sikhs regarding the harmonious election for the post of Jathedar, Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia.

Congratulations Veer Harjinder Singh Ji for being blessed with Guruji’s Kirpa to take the helm of SNSM. I also want to thank Dr Jasbir Singh Ji, the former Jathedar for his leadership. Thank you for your sewa Veer Jasbir Singh Ji in a very challenging environment as Malaysian Sikhs are going through an unprecedented time, where there is mass polarization among friends and family due to concerns about what is Gurbani and if Dasam Granth is Dasmesh Pitajis written words.

My sincere request to Malaysian Sikhs to please give Veer Harjinder Singh Ji a chance to manage the leadership of SNSM. There should not be any lobbying behind the scenes. Perception might seem like a reality if one group is seen to be lobbying or in close association. It will only make it more challenging for the unity of Malaysian Sikhs.

My humble request to Sardar Harjinder Singh Ji is being open to listening to everyone but should not let anyone influence him. As it is the Malaysian sangat is divided and the position of the Jathedar can be the unifier that the Sikhs in Malaysia need.

Sitting across on the other side of the globe I feel concerned regarding the situation of Sikhs in Malaysia, due to the deterioration in civility as well as camaraderie. Unity of Sikhs in Malaysia was one aspect that differentiated Malaysian Sikhs from those in the west, it was a sense of our maturity to manage differences. It was common to see Sikhs fighting in Gurdwaras in the west but this had never happened in Malaysia until a recent incident. This was an aberration and even those who opposed the speaker in that situation were surprised it happened in Malaysia. Emotions need to be checked. It was actually a wakeup call that we should be able to agree to disagree without resorting to violence and shaming.