Support new SNSM jathedar, no behind the scenes lobbying

By Jespal Singh Brar | LETTER TO THE EDITOR |
My congratulations to the Malaysian Sikhs regarding the harmonious election for the post of Jathedar, Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia.
Congratulations Veer Harjinder Singh Ji for being blessed with Guruji’s Kirpa to take the helm of SNSM. I also want to thank Dr Jasbir Singh Ji, the former Jathedar for his leadership. Thank you for your sewa Veer Jasbir Singh Ji in a very challenging environment as Malaysian Sikhs are going through an unprecedented time, where there is mass polarization among friends and family due to concerns about what is Gurbani and if Dasam Granth is Dasmesh Pitajis written words.
My sincere request to Malaysian Sikhs to please give Veer Harjinder Singh Ji a chance to manage the leadership of SNSM. There should not be any lobbying behind the scenes. Perception might seem like a reality if one group is seen to be lobbying or in close association. It will only make it more challenging for the unity of Malaysian Sikhs.
My humble request to Sardar Harjinder Singh Ji is being open to listening to everyone but should not let anyone influence him. As it is the Malaysian sangat is divided and the position of the Jathedar can be the unifier that the Sikhs in Malaysia need.
Sitting across on the other side of the globe I feel concerned regarding the situation of Sikhs in Malaysia, due to the deterioration in civility as well as camaraderie. Unity of Sikhs in Malaysia was one aspect that differentiated Malaysian Sikhs from those in the west, it was a sense of our maturity to manage differences. It was common to see Sikhs fighting in Gurdwaras in the west but this had never happened in Malaysia until a recent incident. This was an aberration and even those who opposed the speaker in that situation were surprised it happened in Malaysia. Emotions need to be checked. It was actually a wakeup call that we should be able to agree to disagree without resorting to violence and shaming.
Please have mercy on the younger generations and keep things that divide us from becoming such a huge block. The pulse of the younger generation is appealing, to please give them a space to learn Sikhi and have the camaraderie of previous generations. Third parties who want to see the schism within the Sikhs, will work harder to play the game of whispers and malicious gossip to divide Sikhs. Please overlook each other’s faults and work together for unity. “Bhulan Ander Sab Ko, Abhul Gur Kartar”.
May the Sikhs of Malaysia provide all assistance to Jathedar Harjinder Singh Ji with the support that he deserves and needs so that he is very successful, which in turn will make the Sikhs of Malaysia successful as well. God bless Jathedar Harjinder Singh Ji and the Sikhs of Malaysia.
(Malaysian-born Jespal Singh Brar now lives in California, US)
RELATED STORY:
SNSM elects Harjinder Singh as new jathedar (Asia Samachar, 19 Sept 2020)
A SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |