Mumbai adv buff dishes out impressive charcoal work 

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |
An amazing charcoal sketch. Mumbai-based creative specialist Jasmeet Kaur shared on LinkedIn what she said was her first attempt at charcoal painting. Judging from the likes and comments, it was a home run! “Advertising is addictive, even thoug it saps every drop of your blood!,” says the MBA in Advertising holder.
