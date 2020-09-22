Reminiscing Kartarpur this day of Guru Nanak’s passing

Nine months after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, NIRMAL SINGH reviews some of the developments that have taken place

By Nirmal Singh | OPINION |

September 22, 1539 is the day that Guru Nanak, then 70 and living at Kartarpur, a town he had founded in 1522, passed into Sachkhand – the domain of the True Lord. He had days before installed Bhai Lehna, renamed Guru Angad, as his successor Guru of Sikhs in a ceremony at Kartarpur. In years preceding, Guru Nanak had set up a Dharamsal at Kartarpur where the nascent community of believers, the Sangat, met for daily Kirtan – singing of praises of the Creator Lord – and partake of food at Langar, free kitchen, that the Guru had institutionalized.(1)



[Nirmal Singh has written six books on Sikhs and Sikhi and several of his articles have been published in journals like Sikh Review, Journal of Sikh Studies and Comparative Religion and Abstracts of Sikh Sudies (IOSS) as well as in the US mainstream news media. Resident in Orlando, he spends considerable time in Delhi]

