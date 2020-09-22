Chardikala Ride 3.0 visit southern gurdwaras

A group of Sikh bikers visited eight gurdwaras on the southern side of Peninsular Malaysia – from Mantin to Johor Bahru – in their latest ride over the weekend (19-20 Sept).

Dubbed Chardikala Ride 3.0, they visited gurdwaras in Segamat, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Machap, Pontian, Johor Bahru, Port Dickson and Mantin.

They raised some funds for the gurdwaras, including to equip the new classrooms at the Muar gurdwara. They also organised a programme at Segamat, joining the local Sangat (congregation).

“Every where we went, we mingled with the local Sangat. It was a pleasure to meet them and they received us with warmth and open hearts,” Ravinder Singh, one of the bikers, told Asia Samachar.

The next ride, Chardikala Ride 4.0, will cover the east coast of the peninsular.