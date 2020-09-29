Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh ‘very sick’, tested positive for Covid-19,

Khalsa Aid founder Ravinder Singh has been tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet today (29 Sept), the tireless humanitarian aid worker who hails from London, wrote: “I have been very sick with extremely high temperatures since last Wednesday. I have never felt so broken ! My #COVID19 test has come back positive.

“I have been drugged up & sleeping most of the time. Some members of my fam have tested positive too. Feeling horrible.”

It is not clear if he was in the UK or abroad at one of the many places where the humanitarian aid agency has active operations.

Khalsa Aid, which turned 21 in April, is an international NGO that aims to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world. The organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of “Recognise the whole human race as one”, according to its website.