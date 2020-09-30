Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association annual meeting

Major (Rtd) Baldev Singh Ganda Singh has been reelected as president of the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA).

The four-year old organisation held its annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (26 Sept).

The meeting was also attended by Malaysian Armed Forces Defence College deputy commandant Colonel Munraj Singh, who is the highest ranking Sikh currently serving in the Malaysian armed forces. He also chairs the armed forces’ Sikh matters outfit called Badan Hal Ehwal Agama Sikh (BHEAS) ATM.

The following is the newly elected committee for the term 2020-2022:

a. President – Sdr Baldev Singh s/o Ganda Singh

b. Deputy President – Sdr Avtar Singh s/o Gurcharan Singh

c. VP Army – Sdr Hardial Singh s/o Mastan Singh

d. VP Navy – Srdni Sarjeet Kaur d/o Sundar Singh

e. VP Airforce – Sdr Sirendar Singh s/o Naranjan Singh

f. Hon Secretary – Sdr Jasbir Singh s/o Teja Singh

g. Asst Secretary – Sdr Sukhbir Singh s/o Bilaur Singh

h. Treasurer – Sdr Pretam Singh s/o Hari Singh

i. Asst Treasurer – Sdr Amarjit Singh s/o Harban Singh

j. Committee Member/s (Army) – Sdr Dr Amar Singh s/o Dalip Singh/Sdr Dial

Singh s/o Kartar Singh

k. Committee Member/s (Navy) – Sdr Manjit Singh s/o Gurbachan Singh/Sdr

Joginder Singh s/o Hazara Singh

l. Committee Member/s (Airforce) – Sdr Jasvant Singh s/o Gurdial Singh/Sdr Jagjit

Singh s/o Ragbir Singh