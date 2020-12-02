GuruNanak551 at Kota Kinabalu, Malacca and Wellington

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

#GuruNanak551 | MALAYSIA: Gurdwaras nationwide commemorated the 551st birthday of Guru Nanak on a smaller scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

It was the same in Kota Kinabalu, the Sabah state capital which is still under the Red Zone for Covid-19 pandemic. But it did not stop the Sikhs in the Sabah stage capital to commemorate the 551st birthday of Guru Nanak. “The authorities have limited the presence to 20 people at any one time,” Kinabalu Singh Sabha Association secretary told Asia Samachar.

In Wellington, New Zealand, two local lawmakers joined Ekta Inc for a gurpurab event at the Wellington Cenotaph on Nov 27. The Members of Parliament were Nicola Willis (Wellington) and Chris Bishop (Hutt Valley).

(Asia Samachar welcomes you to share photos of how your local Sanggat observed the celebration. Whatsapp: +6017-3351399 Email: editor@asiasamachar.com)

