Time to hit PS4 for Singapore FIFA20 tourney

EVENT | SINGAPORE: Fancy taking part in online footsy? Here’s your chance. SKA FIFA20 Tournament is now open for registration. Organised by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), the online tourney will start off with 64 players. Semi-finals onwards will be held at SKA. All participants will receive a $5 e-voucher from Arcade Sports (https://www.arcadesports.sg).

Games will be played on PS4. Players can choose the team of their choice.

Log on to https://sg.footsy.app/esports-ska to register now.

