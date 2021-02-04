Niranjan Kaur (1929-2021), Kuala Lumpur (Formerly Siputeh, Perak)

IN MEMORIAM: Mata Niranjan Kaur w/o Late Ranjit Singh Bajwa (Singapore), formerly from Siputeh, Perak passed away peacefully on 29 Jan 2021 in Kuala Lumpur. Saskaar (cremation) was held at Loke Yew Crematorium (Shamshan Bhoomi) on 30 Jan 2021 | Malaysia
NIRANJAN KAUR D/O FAUJA SINGH
(29.09.1929 -29.01.2021)
Our Maaji as she is fondly called by her children & grandchildren; Masi Nanjo, Puaji & Mamiji by her nephews and nieces has touched the lives of many with her warm & loving nature. She will be fondly remembered. She was the last person from her generation to leave us and we miss her presence dearly.
Husband: Late Ranjit Singh Bajwa (Singapore)
Children / Spouses:
Daljit Singh / Gurdeep Kaur
Late Jasbir Singh (Singapore)
Jespall Singh / Heera Bhai More (Singapore)
Mahinder Sarjit Kaur / Diljeet Singh (Perth, Australia)
Daljit Kaur / Late Vinesh Kumar
Grandchildren:
Aanjit Singh
Ravinderrpal Singh
Amritahpreeth Kaur
Navvarrina Kaur
Balwindarr Kaur
Ajay Singh
Navapareet Kaur
Bhindia Pooja Sharma
Great Grandchild: Suhnaina Kaur
Path da Bhog: Due to Movement Control Order (MCO), Path da Bhog will be held privately
Contact:
Rrina: +60163586670
Balwin: +60169000621
Preety: +60146498500
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages and support during this time of grief.
| Entry: 4 Feb 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |