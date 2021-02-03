A tribute to Sardar Sarban Singh Ghali

By Madam Rajinder Kaur The family of the late Sardar Sarban Singh Ghali, who passed away on 22/1/21, would like to inform that the paath da bhog was held at the family’s residence on the morning of 31/1/21. The paath da bhog was conducted by my eldest granddaughter, Dr Jespreet Kaur. In light of the current SOP restrictions under MCO 2.0, the ceremony was kept private.

Dr Jespreet had completed her training in the reading and understanding of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji under the tutelage of her grandfather 20 years ago, as seen in the picture below.

During his latest years in life, his interest in aviation grew and one of his wishes in life was to see and sit in an aircraft cockpit. The wish was fulfilled by my second son, Harminder, who flew both of us to Singapore where he got to fly a B737 simulator.

On the flight back, the flight crew of MAS B737-800 were kind enough to let him into the cockpit during dis-embarkation. He was very happy as he got his wish. He must be flying around with the angels in heaven. Until we meet again, behave yourself and get some rest. I would like to thank my two daughters, Manjit and Surinder, for their assistance during his poor health.

The family would also like to thank Dr Jespreet Kaur of Serdang Hospital, the nurses and doctors of both Serdang and Sungai Buloh Hospital, for their unwavering care and in arranging video calls with the family during his final days.

Much Love.

(Madam Rajinder Kaur is the wife of Sardar Sarban Singh Ghali)