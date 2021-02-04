Now, American football stars extend support to Indian farmers

American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster today (Feb 4) said he would chip in towards medical assistance for the farmers who have been camping out in the chilly cold Delhi weather since late November 2020.

By Asia Samachar Team | UNITED STATES |

Pop star Rihanna has sure made an impact. Just two days after her tweet in support of farmers fervently protesting three Indian farm, big names in the American football have now thrown their support.

American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster today (Feb 4) said he would chip in towards medical assistance for the farmers who have been camping out in the chilly cold Delhi weather since late November 2020.

“Happy to share that I’ve donated USD 10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers in need in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost. #FarmersProtest” he tweeted.

At the same time, Kyle Kuzma, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, has also extended his support to their cause.

“Should be talking about this! #FarmersProtest,” the 25-year-old tweeted.

On Tuesday (2 Feb), Rihanna tweeted the following terse message to her more than 100 million followers: “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” It was linked it to a news story about the internet blockade at the protest sites.

Within hours, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and the US vice president’s niece Meena Harris tweeted their support, giving the farmers a chance to shine like diamonds.

The tweets created a storm of sorts online prompting even a response from the Indian authorities. It has also forced Bollywood stars to have a say, though most of the big names are either playing it safe or tweeting in the support of the government of the day led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RELATED STORY: