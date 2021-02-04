Singapore religious leaders get Covid-19 vaccine jab

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Leaders of the various religious organisations came forward for their Covid-19 vaccine jab as Singapore continue to roll out its vaccination programme.

“Some of us may have concerns about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. I did too but I did my necessary checks and found that it was completely safe for me. With support from Simar Kaur I went ahead,” Sikh Advisory Board chairman Malminderjit Singh told Asia Samachar in a text message. Simar is his wife.

“Most importantly, I realised getting vaccinated would help protect my family further. With parents who are on long-term medication and three young kids – who are all vulnerable – I am hoping this goes a long way to help them.”

Singapore rolled out its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Jan 28 with the first batch of more than 113,000 getting their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccination is a key enabler in our defence against COVID-19. My thanks to our senior religious leaders for supporting Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccination programme,” said Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law.

Malminderjit joined the leaders from the other faiths on Tuesday (Feb 2) for the jab. They were Taoist Federation chairman Tan Thiam Lye (who also presides the Inter-Religious Organisation), Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Hindu Advisory Board chairman Rajan Krishnan, Singapore Buddhist Federation president Seck Kwang Phing, National Council of Churches of Singapore president Keith Lai and Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore William Goh.

RELATED STORY:

Is Covid-19 really a big deal for gurdwaras? (Asia Samachar, 30 May 2020)