Fake news: Immigration raid at Puchong gurdwara

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

A message circulating on the social media alleging that the authorities had raided the Puchong gurdwara is false.

“The allegations are fake. The authorities did come to the gurdwara but it was to ensure adherence to the on-going MCO,” a gurdwara official told Asia Samachar.

The joint check by immigration, police and health officials in Puchong also included visits to mosques, temples and other public places.

In May, a nationwide movement control order, known as MCO 3.0, was re-imposed in Malaysia amid a third wave of Covid-19 cases. It has been extended for another two weeks from Jun 15 to Jun 28.

Under the present lockdown, as per the national unity ministry guideline, non-Muslim houses of worship are allowed to operate with smaller congregations while adhering to strict standard operating procedures. The number of worshippers must not exceed 50 people for houses of worship that can accommodate more than 1,000 worshippers while only 20 people will be allowed into those with a capacity of fewer than 1,000 worshippers.

However, Gurdwara Sahib Puchong had decided to cease all congregational prayers and programmes as it was ‘difficult to ensure proper adherence’ to the required SOP.

“We are taking advantage of the lull to do housekeeping. We are painting the gurdwara,” the official said.