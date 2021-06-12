What To Watch: Pakistan drama Raqeeb Se captures an unconventional love story

By Movie Walla | MOVIE |

Pakistan drama Raqeeb Se depicts an unconventional love story that may be worthy of your attention.

The story is unique. Sakina (Hadiqa Kiani) leaves her village and her abusive husband and turns up at the house of her ex-flame Maqsood Sahib (Noman Ejaz) many miles away. In tow is her grown up daughter Ameera (Iqra Aziz).

Here’s the complication. The love story was 20 years old. Maqsood is now married to Hajra (Sania Saeed) and they have a daughter Insha (Faryal Mehmood). But right from the start, Hajra embraces Sakina.

In fact, Hajra knows every minute detail of the love story between her husband and Sakina. She had read all their love letters! She knows them by heart.

Raqeeb Se means, in Urdu, literally means ‘Like my rival in love’.

So, how is this love triangle going to play out? One thing you can be sure, it is not your usual run of the mill storyline. Credit goes to writer-director duo Bee Gul and Kashif Nisar for a remarkable job.

“A drama such as Raqeeb Se comes along maybe every 20 years,” Sania Saeed tells Dawn in an interview. “While shooting it, we used to joke that it may not end up getting us high ratings, but that there would be a certain audience that will love watching it. And it’s true. Raqeeb Se has gotten a lot of critical acclaim but not extremely high TRPs [television rating points].

She added: “One of the earliest criticisms leveled against Raqeeb Se was that characters such as these cannot exist in real life. It was just that the audience couldn’t predict what these characters were going to do, or where they were headed. What these critics didn’t realise is that the story was special, especially because the characters were so different from general stereotypes.”

The drama also marked singer Hadiqa Kiani’s debut in acting. She also composed the drama’s original soundtrack, another beautiful element in this television drama series which ended at Hum TV last month, is available on the Youtube.

Click here for the first episode.

