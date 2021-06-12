Narmeet Singh (1990-2021), Buntong, Ipoh

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2.00pm, 13 June 2021 (Sunday) at Sikh Crematorium Jalan Wadda Gurdwara, Ipoh. Hearse leaves No 53, Laluan Sungai Pari 13, Teluk Kurin Kampung Baru Buntong, 30100, Ipoh, Perak, at 1.30pm | Malaysia

NARMEET SINGH S/O UTUMBER SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 12 June 2021

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00pm, 13 June 2021 (Sunday) at Sikh Crematorium Jalan Wadda Gurdwara, Ipoh

Hearse leaves No 53, Laluan Sungai Pari 13, Teluk Kurin Kg Baru Buntong 30100 Ipoh, Perak, at 1.30pm, 13 June 2021 (Sunday).

Contact:

Utumber Singh – 012 5323965

Sukhvinder Singh – 012 5376730

Balvinder Singh – 014 3075487

(Due to FMCO SOP, the funeral is limited only to 10 people consisting of family members only. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)

| Entry: 12 June 2021 | Source: Family