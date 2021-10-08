By Jagmohan Singh | World Sikh News |
Since the first attack on poor Sikhs in 2018 in Shillong, when an attempt was made to torch their houses and overawe them, followed by concerted media badgering of Sikhs by local leaders, under state patronage of the BJP-coalition government, the World Sikh News has been exhorting Sikh leadership across the board to take keen and consistent interest to save the beleaguered Sikh residents, who made Shillong their home more than two centuries ago in the now-named Punjabi Lane area, still shamelessly officially called the Sweeperer’s Colony road.
WSN editor Jagmohan Singh repeats the plea of wide-ranging Panthic participation and protest across India to save the habitat of the Shillong Sikhs.
After a spate of High court orders reiterating the position of the Sikh residents of Punjabi Lane, Shillong, the Meghalaya government which was lying low during the Covid19 times, has suddenly gone overboard, with the cabinet taking decisions to take over the property of the area disputed by them, forcible eviction of government employees and others by relocating them elsewhere as per the will of the government.
Even though the matter of the relocation of the Shillong Sikhs is pending in the Supreme Court and the Meghalaya High Court at Shillong, even though there are status quo and non-relocation orders by the National Commission for Minorities, National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the Meghalaya government is resorting to strongarm tactics.
The full report of the so-called High-Level Committee has not yet been made public.
WSN appeals to the Sikh world to rise to the occasion as we do not want any more injustice against Sikhs in far-flung areas.
See the full report, ‘After Lakhimpur Kheri, next stop Shillong, as poor Sikhs face relocation’ (WSN, 8 Oct 2021), here.
