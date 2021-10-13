Rajeshpal jumps on Singapore tech bandwagon

After spending a few years in North America, Rajeshpal Singh joins SGTech as director of government affairs

Rajeshpal Singh has joined Singapore’s tech trade association SGTech as its as director of government affairs.

“I jumped onto the bandwagon and joined the most exciting industry,….I’m thrilled to be part of an association that serves as a voice for the tech industry by actively and responsibly advocating for change to position Singapore as a #tech and #digital hub,” he said in an update at his LindkedIn page.

Rajeshpal joins the SGTech after a short stint as a senior assistant director at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Prior to that, he spent close to four years at Stealth Sonics, Singapore’s largest in-ear monitor manufacturing company, repositioning it as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce business to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his LindkedIn profile update. This included a stint where he actively pursued the North America market.

He cut his teeth in government affairs during his stint at Enterprise Singapore from 2010 to 2017. He left as its head of department for public policy (SME development and trade associations) and international relations.

Rajeshpal is also active on the community front. Among others, he was vice chairman at Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) Singapore between 2015 and 2017.

He has a Master of Business in Communications from Singapore Management University (SMU) and a Bachelor of Business Administration from National University of Singapore (NUS).

SGTech strives to create an ecosystem that anticipates trends and develops sustainable initiatives to strengthen the community and help the industry grow. It has close to 1,000 members range from innovative start-ups, vibrant small and medium-sized enterprises to top multinational corporations that leverage technology as a core driver of their business.

It is involved in a number of interesting initiatives. Recently, it announced the formation of a Digital Trust Committee, as part of a move aimed to rally the industry to come together to develop a framework for digital trust. It also intends to enable companies to provide products and services using data, that are compliant with data regulations.

