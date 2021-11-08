Media director Amerjit Singh wins Asean PR award

Amerjit Singh (file photo)

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Dr. Amerjit Singh Bhag Singh, a media and corporate communication division director at Department of Information Malaysia, won an award at the 3rd Asean Public Relations Excellence Award.

He bagged the bronze award for the Best PR practitioner Award at the Asean level.

The award aims to benchmark the industry and practice standards as a distinctive badge to recognise and celebrate achievements in PR practice, according to its website.

In his role and function as a PR practitioner, Amerjit often appear as a spokesperson and guest in Malay and English language talk shows, on radio, television and social media.

At the national level, he was tasked as the publicity and media secretariat head for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) for various government campaigns and events.

Amerjit has a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications and Media Studies from Drake University and a PhD in human communications from University Putra Malaysia.

RELATED STORY:

Celebrating the Malaysian Family Spirit (Asia Samachar, 22 Sept 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here