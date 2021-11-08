Kurdish regional award for Khalsa Aid

The Kurdish Regional Government presented Khalsa Aid with an award for our humanitarian assistance in the region. I received the appreciation award from Manal Mohammed (left) from Directorate of Migration & Crisis Response in Duhok/Kurdistan. I just want to give a huge thanks to my team and to all the amazing selfless volunteers without them this wouldn’t be possible. – Social media entry by Sozan Fahmi, Khalsa Aid coordinator for Iraq since 2015

