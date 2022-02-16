Actor and farmers’ protest lightning bolt Deep Sidhu dies in car crash

Deep Sidhu

By Asia Samachar | India |

Deep Sidhu, actor and activist who emerged as one of the lightning bolts during the Indian farmers’ protest, died in a car accident while driving from Delhi to Punjab, yesterday (15 February 2022). He was 37.

“Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A woman accompanying him has been admitted to hospital with some injuries,” media reports quoted a police official from Kharkhoda.

His car was said to have rammed into a standing truck at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Sidhu played a major role in galvanising the youth voice in support of the massive farmers’ protests that centred in Delhi for more than a year beginning 2020.

On 9 Feb 2021, he was arrested in connection with a Red Fort incident on Republic Day when the farmers’ had staged a tractor rally against the BJP-led central government’s insistence on keeping the three controversial farmer-related laws, which were subsequently repealed.

His role in the Republic Day truckers’ rally had polarised opinions about his intentions.

More than a year after the start of the agitation began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had finally caved in to the demands of the protesting farmers. But subsequently, the force gathering behind the farmers’ movement had lost steam as political parties head for a number of state elections, including in Punjab.

