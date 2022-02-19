New role for Jasjit Singh Kang at Wipro

Jasjit Singh Kang

Jasjit Singh Kang will take up a new role at information technology (IT) services and consulting firm Wipro.

He is now head of Digital Operations and Platforms (DOP) of Wipro’s iCORE business. iCORE stands for integrated cloud infrastructure, digital operations, risk and enterprise cyber security services.

For more than three years now, he has been Wipro Ltd’s vice president for global HR outsourcing, digital operations and platforms. Here, he was responsible for some 15,000 colleagues globally.

Jasjit joined Wipro as a part of the Alight acquisition in 2018 and was instrumental in integrating the business and leading the Asia Pacific operations.

With over 28 years of technology and business leadership experience, Jasjit brings his expertise in operations management, technology-based innovation, business development, and relationship management to the role. As a senior vice president and head, he will focus on driving excellence in delivery operations and business growth, according to a news release.

Before Wipro, Jasjit spent seven years in the banking industry with Citibank, Bank of America, and ANZ Grindlays. He has also worked in the business process management industry with leading companies like Genpact (erstwhile GE Capital International Services), WNS and Aon.

He served also as the chairperson for the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) Global In-house Centers (GIC) for the North India region.

Jasjit, who will report to Wipro iCORE managing director Nagendra Bandaru, has an MBA from the Central Queensland University, Australia, and is a certified Six Sigma practitioner.

