Simran Kaur grew her net worth from $8K to $900K in TWO years. What’s her secret?

In just two years a 25-year-old podcast host has managed to grow her net worth from $8,000 to an astonishing $900,000.

Simran Kaur, from New Zealand, told Daily Mail Australia she was able to rapidly grow the figure by investing in shares, renovating her rundown home and building her business ‘Girls That Invest’.

In 2020 Simran boosted her savings by taking on side hustles to supplement her income and learnt how to invest her money.

She managed to save $57,000 in one year to purchase her first home worth $565K with a 10 per cent deposit.

But the road to financial success has come with sacrificing her time, as she often works 60 to 80 hours a week focusing on her assets.

‘Initially I worked a normal 9-5 job with some ecommerce side hustles, where I was selling merchandise like shirts and tote bags to a community of 300k people along with a few other ecommerce brands that were in the accessories niche,’ Simran said.

At the time she was also freelancing her time to create online content for financial brands.

‘I realised I was great at social media so I thought ‘if I spend so much time on Instagram and TikTok for free, why not be paid to do it,’ she said.

‘All the money I earned I either invested into my shares or my business. I lived very cheaply by renting out a flat with three other people, spending less than $70 on food every week and splitting bills with my flatmates.’

Her assets include her savings, house, stocks, business cash and the value of her car.

Simran and her best friend Sonya Gupthan started Girls That Invest to spread financial literacy and teach women how to invest.

Today the brand has a strong community of more than 200,000 people, mostly women, and more than 134,000 followers on Instagram.

The brand itself is now also worth six-figures.

